Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 777,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $156,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $182.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.18 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.
The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.
