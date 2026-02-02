Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 777,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $156,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 363.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $182.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.18 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.