Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $215.36 Million Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of McKesson worth $215,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in McKesson by 104.3% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,096.24. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $899.36.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $831.32 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $570.51 and a 52 week high of $895.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $828.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $774.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 248.14% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

