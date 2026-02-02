Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,748 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $229,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 20.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,458,939.64. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a $875.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $802.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.73.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $498.92 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $491.72 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.24 and a 200 day moving average of $667.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

