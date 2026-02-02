Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 75,285 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,285 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $208,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Graco by 432.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,573 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Graco by 154.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 39,031 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth about $4,837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,477,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Trading Down 0.4%

GGG stock opened at $87.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $593.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.99 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 19th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.19%.

Graco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

