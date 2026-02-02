Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,443 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Motorola Solutions worth $168,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $402.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.21. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $465.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

