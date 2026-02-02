Photronics, Inc. $PLAB Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 323.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,209 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.08% of Photronics worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Photronics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

In related news, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $341,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 410,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,022,310.50. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Paladino sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $394,987.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,320.20. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,150 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PLAB. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Photronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Photronics

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $34.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.52. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Photronics had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company had revenue of $215.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Photronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc is a leading global supplier of photomask products used in the manufacture of integrated circuits, flat panel displays, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and advanced packaging applications. Photomasks, also known as reticles, are critical templates that carry the precise circuit patterns required for semiconductor lithography processes. The company offers a comprehensive range of mask solutions, including binary masks, attenuated phase-shift masks, reticles for micro-optics, and specialized products for high‐resolution applications.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brookfield, Connecticut, Photronics has grown through organic expansion and strategic investments in high‐end lithography technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.