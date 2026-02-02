Performance Food Group (PFGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $16.5385 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 0.50%.The business had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $95.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.67. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $109.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,213,443 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $646,447,000 after buying an additional 1,964,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,062 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $275,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 246.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,158,288 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $120,508,000 after purchasing an additional 823,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Performance Food Group by 101.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,265,685 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $131,682,000 after purchasing an additional 636,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Performance Food Group by 194.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 833,228 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 550,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 target price on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.22.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

