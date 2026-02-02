Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $54.55 and last traded at $54.5950, with a volume of 11022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens set a $50.00 price target on Peoples Financial Services and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 4.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.16). Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 21.50%.The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corporation is the bank holding company for PeoplesBank, a community-focused commercial bank headquartered in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, PeoplesBank, PFIS offers a full suite of banking services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. These services include deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, commercial and industrial lending, and treasury management solutions.

Founded in 1842, PeoplesBank has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to become a prominent community bank in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut.

