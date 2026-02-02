Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.62, but opened at $20.73. Peakstone Realty Trust shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 3,365,608 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKST shares. Zacks Research upgraded Peakstone Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $765.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.92%.

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 2,542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PKST) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of necessity-based retail and distribution properties. The company specializes in grocery-anchored shopping centers, community and neighborhood retail assets, and a growing portfolio of cold storage and distribution facilities. Peakstone generates rental income under long-term leases with a mix of national grocers, drugstore chains and logistics tenants.

Peakstone’s retail portfolio is anchored by investment-grade tenants in densely populated trade areas, providing tenants with essential goods and services and supporting resilient occupancy and cash flow.

