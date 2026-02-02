PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $2,007,600.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $2,007,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,263,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,616,643.08. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Thursday, January 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 35,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,192,450.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,351,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 9,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $296,190.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 260,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $8,624,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 106,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,575,380.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,500.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. 2,335,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price target on PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $30.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $10,207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $5,843,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 70,312 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.