Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $17.41. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $18.3850, with a volume of 3,987 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRMRF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 2.6%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 129.12% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company’s operations span acquisition of acreage, drilling and completion activities, reservoir optimization and production marketing, with a focus on upstream activities. Paramount also holds a portfolio of royalty interests that generate recurring cash flows from production by third parties.

Paramount’s core operating regions are located within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, primarily in Alberta and northeastern British Columbia.

