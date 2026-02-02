Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,168,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $237,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.09.

Shares of PANW opened at $176.97 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.01, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.91, for a total transaction of $23,177,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 327,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,878,351.95. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $147,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,184.05. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,542 shares of company stock valued at $49,910,995. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

