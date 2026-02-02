Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE OBK traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,609. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.87.

Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.00 million during the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

In other news, Director Cecil W. Jones purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $295,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,709 shares in the company, valued at $441,129.39. This represents a 201.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: OBK) is a bank holding company based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the parent of Origin Bank, a full-service commercial banking franchise. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients across the southeastern United States.

Through Origin Bank, the company offers a variety of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

