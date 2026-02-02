OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Receives $2.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.2833.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.60 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.47.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 580,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $771,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 216,706,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,219,575.84. This represents a 0.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,693,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,491. Company insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc (NASDAQ:OPK) is a diversified, global healthcare company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with a focus on diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biologics development. The company operates two main business segments—Laboratory Services and Pharma Services & Products—driven by its mission to advance patient care through innovation in testing and targeted therapies.

In its Laboratory Services segment, OPKO leverages BioReference Laboratories, one of the largest full-service commercial labs in the United States.

