Omnicom Group (OMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Omnicom Group to post earnings of $2.59 per share and revenue of $7.5840 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

OMC stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,863,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,370,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,824,000 after buying an additional 741,604 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,182,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,229,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,764,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,820,000 after buying an additional 97,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,663,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,605,000 after buying an additional 914,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC) is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company’s primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

