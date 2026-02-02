Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $23.44. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 549,670 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David C. Myles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 542,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,203.60. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane William Charles Kovacs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $2,873,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,356.71. The trade was a 41.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 765,501 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 602.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

