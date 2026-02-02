Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,016 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 4,777 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Trading Down 3.8%
PWER stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of 167.09 and a beta of 1.06. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.
Nomura Energy Transition ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura Energy Transition ETF
- Trump just signed it
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- GOLD ALERT
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Energy Transition ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Energy Transition ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.