Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER) Short Interest Down 15.9% in January

Nomura Energy Transition ETF (NYSEARCA:PWER – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,016 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 4,777 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nomura Energy Transition ETF Trading Down 3.8%

PWER stock opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of 167.09 and a beta of 1.06. Nomura Energy Transition ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

Nomura Energy Transition ETF Company Profile

The Macquarie Energy Transition ETF (PWER) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in global companies across various sectors that facilitate transition to low carbon energy sources and lower emission power production. PWER was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

