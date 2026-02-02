Nietzschean Penguin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.37 Million (PENGUIN)

Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Nietzschean Penguin has traded 57.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nietzschean Penguin token can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Nietzschean Penguin has a market capitalization of $37.37 million and $67.88 million worth of Nietzschean Penguin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,399.98 or 0.99428206 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76,103.50 or 0.99562862 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Nietzschean Penguin

Nietzschean Penguin’s total supply is 999,976,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,983,964 tokens. The official website for Nietzschean Penguin is pump.fun/coin/8jx8aahj86wbqgutjguj6gttl5ps3cqxkrtvpajapump.

Buying and Selling Nietzschean Penguin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Nietzschean Penguin has a current supply of 999,976,652.026724. The last known price of Nietzschean Penguin is 0.03147856 USD and is down -21.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $63,152,253.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/coin/8Jx8AAHj86wbQgUTjGuj6GTTL5Ps3cqxKRTvpaJApump.”

