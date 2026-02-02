Newmont Corporation $NEM Stock Holdings Increased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 26.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Macquarie raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

NEM stock opened at $112.30 on Monday. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $134.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

