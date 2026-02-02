New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 74.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,118 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AppFolio by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AppFolio by 164.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 322.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Evan Pickering sold 334 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.67, for a total transaction of $81,385.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,456.23. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $949,056.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,388.50. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,745 shares of company stock worth $2,097,550 over the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AppFolio from $350.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AppFolio from $311.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.83.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $189.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.59. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.45 and a 12-month high of $326.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $248.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.56 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 14.82%.AppFolio’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped expectations — EPS $1.39 vs. $1.22 est., revenue $248.2M vs. $246.6M, and revenue +21.7% YoY. Solid margins and ROE were highlighted in the release. AppFolio Q4 results

Q4 results topped expectations — EPS $1.39 vs. $1.22 est., revenue $248.2M vs. $246.6M, and revenue +21.7% YoY. Solid margins and ROE were highlighted in the release. Positive Sentiment: Some investors / analysts view the post‑earnings dip as a buying opportunity: a recent write‑up upgrades APPF to “Buy,” pointing to FY26 guidance implying ~17% revenue growth, margin expansion, and a compressed multiple vs. history. Seeking Alpha upgrade

Some investors / analysts view the post‑earnings dip as a buying opportunity: a recent write‑up upgrades APPF to “Buy,” pointing to FY26 guidance implying ~17% revenue growth, margin expansion, and a compressed multiple vs. history. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 revenue targets (~$1.10B–$1.12B) and emphasized AI‑driven growth and premium‑tier adoption as drivers — a growth narrative that could support upside if execution accelerates. MSN: FY2026 revenue target

Management set FY2026 revenue targets (~$1.10B–$1.12B) and emphasized AI‑driven growth and premium‑tier adoption as drivers — a growth narrative that could support upside if execution accelerates. Neutral Sentiment: Company issued FY2026 guidance (revenue target provided; EPS guidance was unclear in some summaries). Guidance will be the main driver to watch as investors parse growth vs. margin trajectory. AppFolio press release / prepared remarks

Company issued FY2026 guidance (revenue target provided; EPS guidance was unclear in some summaries). Guidance will be the main driver to watch as investors parse growth vs. margin trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms lowered price targets the same day (JPMorgan $330→$300; DA Davidson $325→$275; Piper Sandler $350→$245; Keefe Bruyette & Woods $311→$290). Those cuts (even with continued “buy/overweight” stances) likely pressured the stock by tempering near‑term upside expectations. Analyst price target cuts (Benzinga)

Multiple firms lowered price targets the same day (JPMorgan $330→$300; DA Davidson $325→$275; Piper Sandler $350→$245; Keefe Bruyette & Woods $311→$290). Those cuts (even with continued “buy/overweight” stances) likely pressured the stock by tempering near‑term upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares initially slipped after guidance despite the beat, with coverage noting the revenue outlook disappointed some investors — adding selling pressure and higher volume. Investing.com: shares slip after guidance

AppFolio, Inc is a Santa Barbara–based provider of cloud-based software solutions for the property management and legal industries. Founded in 2006 by former software executives, the company went public on the NASDAQ under the symbol APPF in 2015. Its original offering, AppFolio Property Manager, automates accounting, marketing, leasing, and maintenance functions for residential, commercial, student housing, and community association managers.

In 2019, AppFolio expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of MyCase, a web-based legal practice management platform for small to mid-size law firms.

