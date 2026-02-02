Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

NYSE DIS traded down $7.91 on Monday, hitting $104.89. 24,770,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,816,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on the top and bottom lines — adjusted EPS of $1.63 vs. $1.57 expected and revenue of ~$26.0B, showing continued revenue growth. Read More.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

