National Pension Service Purchases 6,289 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of AMETEK worth $58,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $650,613,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,512,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,890,000 after purchasing an additional 775,078 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.4% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,926,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,585,000 after acquiring an additional 573,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,997,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research set a $235.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.82.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $224.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $227.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,662.79. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total value of $5,727,966.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,088 shares of company stock valued at $27,212,340. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

