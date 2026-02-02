National Pension Service Purchases 31,912 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

National Pension Service grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $67,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,307,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $570,328,000 after purchasing an additional 215,941 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 94.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 358,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,595,056.92. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG reported adjusted operating EPS of $4.06 for Q4 2025, beating the consensus of $3.22 and rising ~38% year-over-year; revenue of $7.34B also topped estimates. Management cited higher premiums and stronger investment income as drivers.

Corporate release emphasized "outstanding" results: Q4 operating earnings of $1.1B and full-year core earnings of $3.8B with a core earnings ROE of ~19.4%, led by robust performance in Business Insurance and improved Personal lines execution.

Quarterly metrics show healthy profitability (net margin ~12.8%, ROE ~21.1%) and year-over-year revenue growth (~6.7%), supporting the view of operational strength across segments.

Earnings call transcript and the investor presentation are now available — useful for parsing management commentary on reserve development, underwriting outlook, and capital deployment, but they contain no market-moving surprises in headlines.

Analysts and outlets are publishing metric-level deep dives to help investors assess sustainability of the quarter (reserve development, combined ratio drivers, investment returns). These are informational and may influence medium-term views.

Roth MKM raised its price target from $120 to $135 but retained a "neutral" rating; the new target is roughly in line with the current share price, implying limited near-term upside from that analyst.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $134.94 on Monday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.98 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

