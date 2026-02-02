National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $57,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $315.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,738.10. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,340.93. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $369,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $217.46 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.03.

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

