National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

National Pension Service lifted its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.34% of Aercap worth $75,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 13.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aercap by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Aercap by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,361,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after buying an additional 390,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Aercap by 7.8% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 309,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Aercap Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AER stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $149.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average is $128.57.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

