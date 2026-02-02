National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Receives $6.00 Average PT from Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $35,177.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,093.70. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 192,031 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 87.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NCMI stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $338.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

National CineMedia, Inc is a leading U.S. out-of-home media company specializing in cinema advertising. The firm operates a proprietary network that delivers high-impact advertising content to moviegoers across a broad footprint of theaters, offering brands a targeted and immersive way to engage audiences in a captive, distraction-free environment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, National CineMedia began as a joint venture among several major exhibition chains.

