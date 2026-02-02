Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Stock Position Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 605,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $53,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 120,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $116.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $96.89 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 21.77%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $28,917,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,924,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,541,400.17. The trade was a 13.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Zecca sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $450,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,568,656.74. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Nasdaq

Here are the key news stories impacting Nasdaq this week:

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world’s leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

Featured Stories

