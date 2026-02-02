Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 32,294 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,294 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares Silver Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note the pullback was largely a technical and profit‑taking reaction after an “explosive” rally, and several commentators say the longer‑term bullish thesis for precious metals remains intact. Gold, silver selloff was inevitable after January’s explosive rally, but broader trend remains intact
- Neutral Sentiment: Market structure is unusually volatile: coverage highlights significant retail/meme‑style flows into silver that can amplify swings in either direction — this raises both upside potential and downside risk. Silver Is the New Meme Stock—$170 or $60 Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary shows continued retail interest in physical and paper silver, which supports structural demand but increases short‑term liquidity swings. Retail Investors Flock to Silver: The New Precious Metal Favorite
- Negative Sentiment: President Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh for Fed chair eased some market fears about aggressive policy risk, prompting broad profit‑taking in gold and silver and pressuring SLV. Gold and Silver Prices Plunge from Record Highs—What Investors Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Technical signals point to a momentum shift: pros are watching the 50‑day moving average (~$74.55 for spot silver) as a potential pivot — a failure to hold it could attract further selling. Silver (XAG) Forecast: Silver Market Eyes 50-Day MA at $74.55 for Possible Momentum Shift
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple market outlets report the move is driven by profit‑taking after record highs; the speed and size of the selloff has pushed SLV sharply lower on heavy volume. Price meltdowns in gold, silver after Trump’s Fed chair pick
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.
