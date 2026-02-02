Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 32,294 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,294 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $75.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $109.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

