Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victrix Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 22,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Boeing by 14.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.39.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BA opened at $233.82 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $177.72 billion, a PE ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.90) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dana S. Deasy bought 554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This trade represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

