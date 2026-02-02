Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Up 56.9% in January

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,807 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the December 31st total of 24,735 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 128,986 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 0.4%

MSGM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.11. 24,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.76. Motorsport Games has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Motorsport Games had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 86.01%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Motorsport Games to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorsport Games has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games, Inc is a publicly traded developer and publisher of interactive motorsport entertainment, headquartered in Miami, Florida. The company specializes in creating officially licensed racing simulation titles and managing associated esports competitions. By focusing exclusively on the motorsport genre, Motorsport Games aims to deliver authentic digital experiences that mirror the rules, tracks and vehicles of real-world racing series.

The company’s core activities include the development of video games under licenses from major sanctioning bodies such as NASCAR, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA).

