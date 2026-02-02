Morgan Stanley Lowers IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target to $145.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDACORP

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.09. 121,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $138.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $524.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in IDACORP by 630.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.