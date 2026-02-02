Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,624 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 636,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average of $96.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to seven years and less than ten years.

