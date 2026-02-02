Mondelez International (MDLZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $10.3214 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

Mondelez International News Roundup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,309,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,087,000 after purchasing an additional 862,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,722,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,725,000 after buying an additional 830,397 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $29,673,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,002,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,498,000 after buying an additional 424,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

