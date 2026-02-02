Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 37,490 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1,205.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,490 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

