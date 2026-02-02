Mira (MIRA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.29 Million

Mira (MIRA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Mira has a total market capitalization of $19.29 million and $10.68 million worth of Mira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mira has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mira token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mira alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,399.98 or 0.99428206 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76,103.50 or 0.99562862 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mira Token Profile

Mira was first traded on September 26th, 2025. Mira’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,244,643 tokens. Mira’s official Twitter account is @miranetwork. The official message board for Mira is mira.network/writing. Mira’s official website is mira.network.

Buying and Selling Mira

According to CryptoCompare, “Mira (MIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mira has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 234,075,378 in circulation. The last known price of Mira is 0.09869729 USD and is down -12.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $13,971,954.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.