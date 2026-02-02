MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 61.96%.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $3,690,271.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 822,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,807.88. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,658 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,561,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,407,000 after acquiring an additional 441,809 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.4% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,943,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,890,000 after acquiring an additional 667,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,103,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,901,000 after acquiring an additional 195,895 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after acquiring an additional 61,833 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation’s first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company’s primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

