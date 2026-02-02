Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 801.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,257,000 after purchasing an additional 376,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $360,126,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,021,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,775,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 342,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,737,000 after buying an additional 54,740 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total value of $334,784.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,554.22. This trade represents a 59.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total value of $2,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,375. This trade represents a 35.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,370.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,432.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1,354.39. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 426.96% and a net margin of 21.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,441.67.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

