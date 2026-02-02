Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 375.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 981.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $222.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.04 and a 200 day moving average of $220.06. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $240.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

