MemeCore Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (M)

MemeCore (M) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. MemeCore has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $15.01 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MemeCore token can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00001785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MemeCore has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77,399.98 or 0.99428206 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76,103.50 or 0.99562862 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MemeCore

MemeCore was first traded on July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,331,137,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,263,820,241 tokens. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_m. The official website for MemeCore is memecore.com.

MemeCore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,331,044,633.691197 with 1,263,727,861.183972 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 1.30060712 USD and is up 4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $13,624,456.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MemeCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MemeCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

