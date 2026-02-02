Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $16,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,741 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,307,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 406,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,542,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,236,000 after purchasing an additional 333,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,360,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,737,000 after purchasing an additional 245,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $72.63 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.05.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,880. The trade was a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

