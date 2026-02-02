Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 18,595 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,595 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3,036.4% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $98.41 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.55 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836.68. The trade was a 98.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.