Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,358,269 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 97.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,759,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358,269 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 1.9% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $368,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 7.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,256.61. This trade represents a 33.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $124.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.19. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.48.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.45%.The business had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

