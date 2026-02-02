Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Mattel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cfra Research lowered Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Roth Mkm set a $20.00 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.96. 885,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. Mattel has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9.4% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,662,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,176 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,220,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,434,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mattel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,517,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,184,000 after buying an additional 401,469 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,980,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after buying an additional 55,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mattel by 5.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,017,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,280,000 after buying an additional 318,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

