Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAT. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Mattel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cfra Research lowered Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Roth Mkm set a $20.00 price target on Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.
Mattel Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9.4% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,662,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,176 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,220,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,434,000 after purchasing an additional 362,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mattel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,517,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,184,000 after buying an additional 401,469 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,980,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after buying an additional 55,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mattel by 5.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,017,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,280,000 after buying an additional 318,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.
Further Reading
