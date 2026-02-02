Matrix Service (MTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Matrix Service to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $215.4240 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 2.93%.The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.66 million. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $402.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

In other Matrix Service news, insider Shawn P. Payne sold 5,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $59,738.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,884.18. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $198,000. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matrix Service by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,522,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 60,955 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 34.1% in the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 93,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTRX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTRX

About Matrix Service

(Get Free Report)

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) is a provider of engineered construction, fabrication and maintenance services to the energy, industrial and power markets. The firm offers a full suite of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for clients in the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, mining, fertilizer and power generation industries. Its capabilities span from front-end engineering design through plant commissioning, with specializations in modular process skid fabrication, structural steel erection and complex piping systems.

The company’s service portfolio includes onshore and offshore pipe fabrication, equipment setting, industrial maintenance and shutdown services, electrical and instrumentation installation, and skid-mount and modular construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.