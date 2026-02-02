Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Receives $59.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.8182.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,287.38. This trade represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shelley F. Appel bought 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.01 per share, with a total value of $52,795.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $193,242.84. This represents a 37.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders purchased 10,280 shares of company stock worth $392,554 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 225.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5,927.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTDR opened at $45.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

