Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 13875591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 5.34.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 100.82%. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $416,436.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 283,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,743.02. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $297,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,517,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,989,712.80. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 182,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,934 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

