Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00. The stock traded as high as C$52.97 and last traded at C$52.46, with a volume of 6954754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.87.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Desjardins set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.63.

In other Manulife Financial news, insider Rahim Hirji sold 25,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.25, for a total transaction of C$1,208,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,315 shares in the company, valued at C$1,510,948.75. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Shamus Edward Weiland sold 88,500 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.95, for a total value of C$4,332,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,618,580.25. The trade was a 62.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of C$26.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.6104452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

