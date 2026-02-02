M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Insider Susan Krohne Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Susan Krohne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,104.76. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
M/I Homes Stock Performance
MHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.66. 216,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $158.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.77.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.03. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHO
Institutional Trading of M/I Homes
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 90.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.
In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- HUGE gold prediction
- Gold’s rally is big — but what comes next could be bigger
- End of America Update
- Trump’s Final Shocking Act Begins February 24
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.