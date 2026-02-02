M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Insider Susan Krohne Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) insider Susan Krohne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,104.76. This trade represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.66. 216,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $158.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.77.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.03. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 90.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc is a publicly traded residential homebuilder founded in 1976 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company designs, markets and constructs single-family homes and townhome communities across the United States, offering a range of floor plans with customizable design options. Its product portfolio includes starter homes, move-up homes and luxury models, as well as multi-family residences in urban and suburban infill locations.

In addition to its core homebuilding operations, M/I Homes provides mortgage, title and closing services through its in-house affiliate M/I Financial Services.

Featured Stories

