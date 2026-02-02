Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $3.0426 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $8.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 587,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 212,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

