Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,410 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 99,455 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,776 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 207.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 225,565 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.06 per share, for a total transaction of $249,792.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,090.94. The trade was a 8.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 55,346 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $5,073,014.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 503,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,902.46. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,344 shares of company stock valued at $10,170,949. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE LPX opened at $83.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

